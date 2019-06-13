US Senator Tammy Duckworth rips transgender ban at Pentagon Pride event

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA (REUTERS) - Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth, a retired Army lieutenant-colonel who lost both legs in combat during the Iraq war, slammed the US military's ban on transgender troops while speaking at a Pride event at the Pentagon, saying she didn't care if those risking their lives to save her were transgender.

"This ban wreaks the same kind of bigotry that once led our units to be segregated by skin colour," Ms Duckworth said.

"I didn't care if the guys risking their lives to save me were gay, straight, transgender, black, white, male or female. All that mattered was the American flag on that shoulder and that they didn't leave me behind."