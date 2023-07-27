US senator Mitch McConnell freezes at start of news conference, returns later

Colleagues and aides help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walk way from the microphones after freezing during a weekly news conference. PHOTO: NYTIMES
WASHINGTON - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday abruptly stopped speaking and momentarily froze in place for about 20 seconds during a news conference in the Capitol.

The 81-year-old lawmaker was led away but returned to the microphones a few minutes later.

He told reporters he is “fine” and is able to do his job. 

The episode, which was caught on camera, comes just months after Mr McConnell suffered a concussion and broken rib in a March 8 fall at a fund-raiser in Washington, DC.

He was discharged from the hospital on March 25 but did not return to the Senate until mid-April. 

There was no immediate comment from Mr McConnell’s office.

When asked about the incident, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer responded, “I always wish Leader McConnell well.” BLOOMBERG

