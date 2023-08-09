US senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, briefly hospitalised after fall at her home

WASHINGTON - US Senator Dianne Feinstein was briefly hospitalised on Tuesday afternoon after a fall in her San Francisco home, a spokesman has confirmed.

Ms Feinstein, 90, returned to the Capitol in a wheelchair in May, after a three-month absence following hospitalisation for shingles.

Her absence stalled a handful of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees and sparked calls from a few progressive lawmakers for her resignation.

Ms Feinstein is now the Senate’s longest-serving Democrat and its oldest member. She has faced questions about her health, amid signs of cognitive decline in recent years.

Ms Feinstein “briefly went to the hospital” as “a precaution after a minor fall,” spokesman Adam Russell said, in a statement on Wednesday.

“All of her scans were clear and she returned home.”

The senator’s fall and brief hospitalisation were first reported by the website TMZ.

Ms Feinstein suffered serious complications in her bout with shingles. The complications included encephalitis and Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a neurological disorder that can arise from the shingles virus. BLOOMBERG