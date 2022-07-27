US Senate votes to advance sweeping semiconductor industry Bill

US President Joe Biden during a virtual meeting on the Chips Act, in Washington, on July 25, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Senate voted 64-32 on Tuesday (July 26) to advance legislation to boost US semiconductor manufacturing to address concerns about competition with China.

The legislation provides about US$52 billion (S$72.27 billion) in subsidies for US semiconductor production as well as an investment tax credit for chip plants estimated to be worth US$24 billion.

The Senate is expected to vote on final passage in coming days and the US House could follow suit as soon as later this week.

