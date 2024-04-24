US Senate votes overwhelmingly to advance Ukraine, Israel aid legislation

WASHINGTON - Billions of dollars in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan advanced in the US Senate on April 23, heading for a vote on final passage days after the House of Representatives abruptly ended a months-long stalemate and approved the assistance in a rare Saturday session.

The Senate voted by an overwhelming 80 to 19 in favour of advancing the package of four Bills passed by the House, far more than the 60 needed to pave the way for a vote on final passage as soon as April 23 or 24.

One of the Bills provided US$61 billion (S$80 billion) for Ukraine, a second US$26 billion for Israel, and a third US$8.12 billion “to counter communist China” in the Indo-Pacific.

A fourth Bill includes a potential ban on the social media app TikTok, measures for the transfer of seized Russian assets to Ukraine and new sanctions on Iran.

Democratic President Joe Biden has promised to sign it into law as soon as it passes the Senate.

Two US officials told Reuters the administration was already preparing a US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine, the first to be sourced from the Bill.

That would clear the way for shipments of military assistance to Ukraine within days, boosting morale for its troops fighting Russian invaders.

The influx of weapons should improve Kyiv’s chances of averting a major Russian breakthrough in the east, analysts said, although it would have been more helpful if the aid had come closer to when Mr Biden requested it in 2023.

“This is an inflection point in history. Western democracy perhaps faced its greatest threat since the end of the Cold War,” Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in the Senate, after the procedural vote.

The aid package could be the last approved for Ukraine until after elections in November when the White House, House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate are up for grabs.

It was not immediately clear how the money for Israel would affect the conflict in Gaza. Israel already receives billions of dollars in annual US security assistance.

The package includes humanitarian assistance, which supporters hope will help Palestinians in Gaza.