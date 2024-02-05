US Senate unveils $159 billion bipartisan Bill to tighten border security, aid Ukraine and Israel

WASHINGTON - The United States Senate unveiled a US$118 billion (S$159 billion) bipartisan border security Bill on Feb 4.

The Bill would also provide aid to Ukraine and Israel following months of negotiations, but the measure faces an uncertain future amid opposition by Donald Trump and hardline Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said an initial vote on the Bill would take place no later than Feb 7, but faces opposition from both sides of the aisle.

In addition to US$20.23 billion for border security, the Bill included US$60.06 billion to support Ukraine in its war with Russia, US$14.1 billion in security assistance for Israel, US$2.44 billion to US Central Command and the conflict in the Red Sea, and US$4.83 billion to support US partners in the Indo-Pacific facing aggression from China, according to a Senate source.

An additional US$10 billion would provide humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Ukraine, the source said.

The US would provide US$4.83 billion to support key regional partners in the Indo-Pacific where tensions have risen between Taiwan and China, as well as US$2.33 billion for Ukrainians diplaced by Russia’s invasion and other refugees fleeing persecution, the source said.

Mr Schumer said in a statement: “The priorities in this Bill are too important to ignore and too vital to allow politics to get in the way.

“The United States and our allies are facing multiple, complex and, in places, coordinated challenges from adversaries who seek to disrupt democracy and expand authoritarian influence around the globe.”

Mr Mitch McConnell, the top Senate Republican, has been supportive of the negotiations, saying Republicans would not get a better deal under a Republican White House.

But other congressional Republicans have said President Joe Biden can enact many of the changes they want to immigration policy through executive action, though they had previously called for legislative action.

Mr Biden had asked Congress in October to pass a measure providing additional funds for aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, as Ukraine tries to repel Russian forces and following Oct 7 raids by Hamas in Israel and a subsequent war.

That request was stalled by House Republicans’ insistence that it be tied to a shift in immigration policy.

Immigration is the second-largest concern for Americans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Jan 31 and is a top issue for Republicans specifically. The US Border Patrol arrested about two million migrants at the border in fiscal year 2023.

Trump, the front runner for the Republican nomination to challenge Mr Biden in the November 2024 election, has campaigned heavily on opposition to immigration. House Republicans are also pushing ahead with an effort to impeach Biden’s top border official, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. REUTERS