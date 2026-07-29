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US Senate to vote on Russia sanctions bill in tribute to Graham

WASHINGTON, July 28 - The U.S. Senate will begin voting on sweeping Russian energy sanctions legislation on Tuesday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the Capitol, seeing the vote as a tribute to the bill's author, the late Senator Lindsey Graham, on the day of his funeral.

Graham was among Kyiv's most influential and outspoken allies in Congress in its four-year-old war against Russia, and the bill aims to increase economic pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Senate leaders scheduled a procedural vote on the bill, which seeks to impose sanctions on Russian officials and place stiff tariffs on China, India and other countries to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas.

Republican President Donald Trump has said he would support the measure, after asking that sanctions on Iran be added, which they have been as the U.S. war against Iran enters its sixth month.

Though Democrats are broadly supportive of the sanctions, the tariff authority for Trump has raised concerns about potentially higher import costs. Those concerns threaten the legislation's prospects for passing the Senate, as well as the House of Representatives when it resumes in September.

If it becomes law, the bill would allow Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that are major consumers of Russian energy, including India, Japan and some countries in the European Union, and leave it to his discretion to lift them.

Some Democrats have said they would oppose the bill.

"This is not so much a sanctions bill as it is a massive backdoor authority for President Trump to impose more tariffs, including on our European allies, that hurt American families," Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement when the legislation was released this month.

A Senate Democratic aide said on Tuesday that senators from both parties had problems with the tariffs, but it was unclear if those concerns would be voiced immediately as they wanted to honor Graham.

ZELENSKIY VISIT

The late senator announced shortly before his sudden death on July 11 that he and Trump agreed finally to move forward with the legislation, more than a year after it was introduced.

Reuters reported on Monday that the Senate planned to vote on the bill on Tuesday, after lawmakers meet with Zelenskiy, who came to Washington for Graham's funeral and to meet with Trump.

A group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers announced on Tuesday an agreement for the vote on what is now called the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026" and looked forward to advancing the bill.

In a statement, the group said the legislation would stop foreign purchases of Russian oil and gas revenue from fueling Russian President Vladimir Putin's "war machine" as well as restrict "the Iranian regime’s ability to support terrorism and build its nuclear program."

The senators included Republican Darline Graham, Lindsey Graham's sister, who was appointed to his South Carolina Senate seat on an interim basis and is running to be elected to the seat.

The senators said the legislation lets the president impose targeted tariffs on imported goods from countries that buy the vast majority of Russian oil or gas and enable Russia's evasion of sanctions.

They said the bill limits these tariffs to the five largest importers of Russian crude oil or gas and the top five countries that aid Russia’s energy sanctions evasion. The measure includes a provision to prevent a lapse in sanctions authority that restricts funding for Iranian energy and weapons. REUTERS