US Senate to delay holiday break as border, Ukraine aid talks continue

WASHINGTON - The US Senate is expected to delay the start of its holiday break as bipartisan talks on border security and providing more aid to Ukraine and Israel continue, multiple senators said on Dec 14.

“We’re making progress and the White House is engaged, which is good. Everything’s encouraging,” Senator John Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, told reporters, cautioning that “right now, they’re still talking concepts.”

Lawmakers said the Senate would return on Dec 18, delaying the start of its holiday break.

Democratic President Joe Biden has been urging lawmakers to pass a supplemental aid package to provide US$50 billion (S$70 billion) in new security to Ukraine as it fights off Russian invasion, as well as US$14 billion for Israel as it wages war against Hamas in Gaza.

Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, as well as Republicans in the Democratic-majority Senate, have repeatedly said they will only vote for that aid if it is paired with new controls for the US-Mexico border.

Any deal reached in the Senate, which Democrats control by a 51-49 majority, would also need to win the approval of the House, which Republicans control 221-213, before passing into law.

House lawmakers left Washington as scheduled on Dec 14 to begin their holiday recess.

“There is too much on the line for Ukraine, for America, for Western democracy to throw in the towel right now. We must keep talking, we must keep working,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said in a floor speech on Dec 14 morning. REUTERS