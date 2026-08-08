US Senate Republicans narrowly confirm Todd Blanche as attorney-general

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US Attorney-General Todd Blanche will take the helm of a Justice Department that has undergone significant change in Trump’s second term.

WASHINGTON – US Senate Republicans on Aug 8 narrowly confirmed Todd Blanche as President Donald Trump’s attorney-general, capping one of the most contentious Cabinet fights of Trump’s second term after bipartisan concerns over Blanche’s independence nearly derailed the nomination.

Blanche won confirmation in a 50-49 vote, with Republican senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski opposing him.

Senator Bill Cassidy was the deciding vote after announcing on Aug 7 that he thought Blanche was the best option Trump would put forward.

The vote was the culmination of a weeks-long stand-off between Senate Republicans and the Trump administration over Blanche, who has served as acting attorney-general since April and previously ran day-to-day operations of the Justice Department as its second-ranking official.

Republican senators had raised concerns about Blanche’s handling of the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents, as well as his role in establishing Trump’s US$1.8 billion (S$2.3 billion) “anti-weaponisation” fund and a related tax-immunity agreement for the US leader and his sons.

But Blanche overcame those challenges in frantic meetings around Capitol Hill over the last several weeks, ultimately agreeing in writing to narrow the tax-immunity agreement and end the “weaponisation” payments, which critics have called a slush fund for Trump’s allies, including those who rioted at the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021.

Both the tax-immunity agreement, which barred the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from auditing previous tax returns of Trump, his sons and their family business, and the fund emerged from the US leader’s US$10 billion lawsuit against the IRS.

Concern over slush fund

Questions remain, though, about whether that commitment is legally binding and whether Trump, who has said he loves the idea of the fund, could later press Blanche, his former personal attorney, to revive a similar programme under another name.

That concern was central to the last two Republican senators Blanche needed to convince – Cassidy and Murkowski – both of whom met him on Aug 5 after signalling that they had not yet decided how they would vote.

Murkowski had cited her lack of confidence in Blanche to “check the worst impulses of this administration”.

“I take issue with the handling ‌of ⁠the release of the Epstein files; the sweeping immunity protections granted to the President, his family and their businesses; the statements that have been made to anti-abortion groups; and the repeated targeting of individuals ranging from former administration staff to sitting US senators,” Murkowski said in a post on social media platform X.

Cassidy, who represents Louisiana, criticised Blanche’s role in settling Trump’s IRS lawsuit but said he ultimately trusted Blanche to give the President ​candid legal advice.

Blanche will take the helm of a Justice Department that has undergone significant changes in the first year and a half of Trump’s second term.

Under Blanche’s leadership, the department has sought the prosecution of Trump’s perceived enemies, caused the mass departures of career prosecutors and stated that it served at the direction of the President, a break with longstanding norms of independence.

Crime at record lows

Federal judges have on multiple occasions criticised prosecutors for bringing what they described as weak cases, and grand juries have declined to indict in some instances.

Political appointees also removed senior career officials seen as resistant to the administration’s agenda, significantly reducing staff in the civil rights division, the ethics office and other divisions.

Blanche has argued that he has helped bring crime to record lows and righted what he says were wrongs brought by the Biden administration against Trump and his conservative allies.

Blanche’s supporters say he is committed to the Justice Department’s core mission of keeping the country safe.

“Mr Blanche is a tough, fair prosecutor dedicated to the rule of law, and his leadership instils that same zeal throughout the entire Justice Department,” Senator Chuck Grassley, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee who shepherded Blanche’s nomination, said on Aug 7.

Some Republican sceptics have said Blanche, who spent nearly a decade as a career prosecutor in New York, is likely the most palatable nominee Trump could have put forward and that, in a permanent capacity, he is more likely to resist White House pressure. REUTERS