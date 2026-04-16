US Senate Republicans block latest bid to rein in Trump’s Iran war powers

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Burnt-out vehicles at the site of a car repair shop and dealership in Tehran, damaged by a strike on March 28.

WASHINGTON - A majority of the US Senate backed President Donald Trump’s military campaign against Iran on April 15, voting to block a Democratic-led resolution aiming to stop the war until hostilities are authorised by Congress.

The Senate voted 52-47 not to advance the war powers resolution, underscoring his party’s continuing support for the Republican president’s war policy more than six weeks after the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on Feb 28.

It was the fourth time that Democrats have forced votes on similar measures since the war began.

All of them have failed in the face of opposition from every Republican except Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Mr Paul was the only Republican vote in favour of the resolution in the latest vote.

The only Democratic no vote came from Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman.

Republican Senator Jim Justice of West Virginia did not vote.

Democratic party leaders have vowed to keep bringing up war powers resolutions until the conflict ends or Congress authorises continued fighting. REUTERS