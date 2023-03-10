US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell in hospital after fall

WASHINGTON - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, one of the most influential figures in Washington, has been hospitalised after tripping and falling at a hotel in the US capital on Wednesday, his spokesman said.

Mr McConnell, who is 81 and was first elected to the Senate in 1984, “tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” his spokesman said in a statement early on Thursday, giving no further details.

Representatives for Mr McConnell did not respond to a request for additional comment. US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said on Thursday he spoke with Mr McConnell’s staff Thursday morning and that the Kentucky senator was still recovering in the hospital.

Mr McConnell’s legislative skills have torpedoed many Democratic initiatives over the years, both when his party held a majority in the chamber and when Democrats have held the edge, as they currently do.

Mr McConnell has long been criticised by Democrats, particularly for his tactics that allowed Republicans to build a 6-3 conservative majority on the US Supreme Court, including having the Senate refuse to consider a 2016 nomination to the high court by Democratic then-president Barack Obama.

He has also drawn the ire of Mr Donald Trump, including for rejecting the Republican former president’s false claims that his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden was the result of widespread voting fraud.

Mr McConnell has also maintained his support for Ukraine after Russia’s invasion last year even as some far-right Republicans have questioned US aid for the Ukrainians.

With Republicans now holding a narrow 222-213 majority in the House of Representatives, Mr McConnell has so far stayed out of the limelight in the debate over raising the US debt ceiling, leaving talks to Mr Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Mr McConnell has faced other health issues in recent years, including a broken shoulder in 2019 after falling in his Kentucky home.

Seventh term

Currently serving his seventh six-year term, which runs through 2026, Mr McConnell is the third US senator to be hospitalised in recent weeks. Democrat John Fetterman is being treated for depression, while Ms Diane Feinstein, also a Democrat, was discharged to recuperate from home following a bout with shingles.

Mr McConnell served as Senate majority leader from early 2015 to early 2021 and as Senate minority leader since 2021. Democrats, including three independents who vote with them, currently hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate.

A former judge-executive of Kentucky’s Jefferson County, Mr McConnell has helped steer the federal judiciary sharply to the right, having the Senate speedily confirm Republican nominees.

Senate Republicans this year re-elected Mr McConnell as their leader. Senator Rick Scott of Florida challenged Mr McConnell for the right to lead the Republican caucus with the backing of other Trump allies including Senator Josh Hawley.