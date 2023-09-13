US Senate panel wants tough measures to fence in AI but risks losing edge

It’s not often that Singapore figures in a United States Congressional hearing.

The most notable instance in recent times was when TikTok’s Singaporean chief executive Chew Shou Zi testified before the House of Representatives in March this year to address concerns that China had pervasive influence over the platform.

On Tuesday, Singapore came in for mention at a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing that met to consider how to regulate the game-changing field of artificial intelligence (AI).

A newly-unveiled bipartisan proposal to regulate AI encourages Congress to utilise export controls, sanctions and other legal means to limit the transfer of high-performance chips, chip-making equipment and other advanced AI technologies to China, Russia, and other nations that the US regards as its adversaries.

But if the US over-regulates the sector, it might lose its edge to nations like Singapore, the Senate heard from an expert testifying at the hearing.

“There’s a careful balance to be made between limiting where your chips go and what they’re used for,” said Mr William Dally, a top official at Nvidia, a leading producer of AI chips and software.

Disadvantaging American companies, and the whole food chain that feeds them, will hurt, he said.

“If people can’t get the chips they need to do AI from us, they will get them somewhere else,” said Mr Dally, the chief scientist and senior vice-president of research at Nvidia.

“If all of a sudden, the standard chips for people who do AI become (those) from… pick a country, Singapore… all the software engineers will start writing all the software for those chips. They’ll become the dominant chips.

“And, the leadership of that technology area will have shifted from the US to Singapore,” he said.

Singapore has been in the headlines this week: US-based GlobalFoundries inaugurated its new US$4 billion (S$5.5 billion) microchip fabrication plant in Woodlands. It adds to Singapore’s total semiconductor output, which makes up 11 per cent of the global market.

Next to the Republican proposal on Tuesday to impeach President Joe Biden, regulating AI is now the hottest topic on Capitol Hill.

A series of closed-door meetings, convened by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, are to kick off on Wednesday, featuring top figures from the world of AI - Tesla’s Elon Musk, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Google’s Sundar Pichai, ChatGPT’s Sam Altman and others.

Described as brainstorming sessions, these will be attended by all 100 senators and will run through the current Congressional session.