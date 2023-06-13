US Senate leaders unveil $144b aviation policy Bill

WASHINGTON - Leaders of the Senate Commerce Committee on Monday introduced a bipartisan aviation policy Bill that would boost runway safety, track high-altitude balloons and prohibit airlines from charging fees for families to sit together.

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, top Republican Ted Cruz and the aviation subcommittee leaders – Senators Tammy Duckworth and Jerry Moran – proposed a US$107 billion (S$144 billion) five-year Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reauthorisation Bill.

The committee will take up the Bill on Thursday, while a House panel will consider its version on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ms Cantwell said the Bill “sets the first-ever clear ticket refund standards for delayed flights and will penalise airlines that sell tickets on flights that they don’t have the staff or technology to operate.”

Still, the Bill would not set a minimum seat size for airline seats and does not adopt many consumer protections sought by President Joe Biden’s administration, including compensation for lengthy delays caused by airlines.

Also, the proposals do not address some contentious issues like raising the maximum age for pilots or expanding the number of longer flights allowed from Washington National Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating six runway incursion events since January, including some that could have been catastrophic.

The Senate Bill “requires the FAA to increase runway safety by deploying the latest airport surface detection equipment and technologies.”

The Bill would make permanent a Transportation Department website feature called a dashboard that allows consumers to compare information about airlines.

It also would require the department to also create another dashboard that shows consumers minimum seat sizes for each US airline.

The Bill also includes a proposal from Senator Mark Kelly to mandate tracking systems on high-altitude weather and research balloons to help the US military differentiate between potential threats. He called for the idea after US fighter jets shot down a Chinese balloon in February.

The Senate Bill would ban family seating fees, as does the House Bill. It would prohibit airlines from reducing or devaluing frequent flyer programme unless the air carrier provides 90 days notice.

Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines , Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and others, praised the House Bill, saying it would “provide long-term certainty for the US aviation industry.”