WASHINGTON - Former US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate, set to begin on Tuesday (Feb 9) in Washington, will again shine a light on America's deep divisions - and also raise questions over the future of the Republican Party.

And if - as widely expected - Mr Trump is acquitted, it could well only play into his hands, burnishing his role as the maverick outsider battling against all odds the Washington elites and their "deep state" always out to destroy him.