WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Senate confirmed William Barr as attorney-general on Thursday (Feb 14), installing a seasoned lawyer with decades of Washington experience to head the Justice Department and making him in charge of overseeing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's long-running probe into whether President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

The Senate voted 54 to 45, largely along party lines.

He could be sworn into the post before week's end.

(This story is developing)