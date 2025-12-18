Straitstimes.com header logo

US Senate confirms private astronaut, Musk ally Jared Isaacman as NASA chief

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Jared Isaacman said in his Senate confirmation hearing that NASA must pick up the pace in beating China back to the moon this decade.

Mr Jared Isaacman said in his Senate confirmation hearing that NASA must pick up the pace in beating China back to the moon this decade.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

WASHINGTON - The US Senate on Dec 17 confirmed billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman to become President Donald Trump’s NASA administrator, making an advocate of Mars missions and a former associate of SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk the space agency’s 15th leader.

The vote on Mr Isaacman, who Mr Trump removed and then renamed as NASA administrator nominee this year, passed 67-30, two weeks after he told senators in his second hearing that NASA must pick up the pace in beating China back to the moon this decade.

Acting NASA chief Sean Duffy, who also leads the US Transportation Department, congratulated Mr Isaacman on X, wishing Mr Isaacman “success as he begins his tenure and leads NASA as we go back to the Moon in 2028 and beat China.” REUTERS

More on this topic
Race for first private space station hots up as Nasa set to retire ISS
New White House plaques attack Trump’s Democratic predecessors, Bush
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.