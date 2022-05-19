US Senate confirms Biden nominee to be Ukraine ambassador

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US Senate unanimously approved veteran diplomat Bridget Brink on Wednesday (May 18) to be ambassador to Ukraine, filling a critical post that has been vacant for three years as Washington works to increase support for the government in Kyiv.

Ms Brink was approved by unanimous voice vote.

Both President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats and Republicans had urged Ms Brink's quick confirmation.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved Ms Brink unanimously earlier on Wednesday, after holding her confirmation hearing just two weeks after Mr Biden announced the nomination on April 25.

The quick action underscored the desire from both parties to send an ambassador to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he faces Russia's invasion.

Ms Brink's Senate confirmation came on the same day that the US Embassy in Kyiv reopened after a three-month closure due to Russia's Feb 24 invasion.