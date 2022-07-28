US Senate climate deal 'transformative', backers say

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The nearly US$370 billion (S$511.22 billion) in climate and energy security measures in the budget reconciliation deal US Senate Democrats struck on Wednesday (July 27) were whittled down from previous versions of the Bill, but highly praised by backers of clean energy.

Early versions of the Bill had US$555 billion in tax breaks for clean energy such as wind and solar power as well as batteries and nuclear reactors.

Still, Wednesday's package would cut US emissions 40 per cent by 2030, a summary released by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's office said.

The baseline for the cut was 2005, Dr Leah Stokes, a professor of climate and energy policy at the University of California, Santa Barbara, who advised Democrats on the Bill.

Clean energy backers said it would go a long way toward President Joe Biden's goal of decarbonising the US economy by 2050.

"It's an absolutely transformative package," said Dr Stokes.

She said the Bill would boost American manufacturing in everything from batteries to solar energy to electric vehicles and contains the largest environmental justice investment ever.

Mr Biden, who has faced soaring oil prices and record gasoline prices that have helped drive inflation to 40-year highs, said in statement the Bill would "improve our energy security and tackle the climate crisis."

Ms Heather Zichal, the head of American Clean Power, a group of renewable energy companies, said Congress is now close to passing "the biggest climate and clean energy investment in American history."

Democrats hope to pass the Bill by a simple majority in the Senate. The Bill must also pass the House, where Democrats also have a razor-thin majority, and be signed by Mr Biden.

It contains a "methane emissions reduction program" to cut leaks of the potent greenhouse gas methane from drilling of natural gas, according to the summary.

It was not immediately clear if a methane fee many Democrats had wanted on the emissions that would penalise energy companies for the leaks had been modified.