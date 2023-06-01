US Senate aims for quick passage of debt ceiling Bill to avoid default

WASHINGTON – The United States Senate is set to take up a Bill to lift the government’s US$31.4 trillion (S$42.4 trillion) debt ceiling, with just four days left to pass the measure and send it for President Joe Biden to sign and avert a catastrophic default.

The top Democrat and Republican in the Senate vowed to do all they could to speed along the Bill negotiated by Mr Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which would suspend the debt limit until Jan 1, 2025 in exchange for a cap on spending.

It remains to be seen whether any members of their respective caucuses, particularly hardline Republicans angry that the Bill does not include deeper spending cuts, will use the Senate’s arcane rules to try to slow down its passage.

The Treasury Department warned it would be unable to pay all its bills on June 5 if Congress fails to act.

The Republican-controlled House passed the Bill on Wednesday evening in a 314-117 vote. Mr McCarthy lost the support of dozens of his fellow Republicans.

“Once this Bill reaches the Senate, I will move to bring it to the floor as soon as possible,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.

His counterpart, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, also signalled that he would work for fast passage, saying, “I’ll be proud to support it without delay.”

Removing barriers

Mr Biden’s Democrats control the Senate by a thin 51-49 margin. The chamber’s rules require 60 votes to advance most legislation, meaning at least nine Republican votes are needed to pass most Bills, including the debt ceiling deal.

The measure faces opposition from the right, with some Republicans angry the spending cuts are not deeper, and left, with some Democrats opposed to new work requirements imposed on some anti-poverty programmes.

But most lawmakers acknowledged they could not stomach the prospect of barrelling ahead into default.

Mr Schumer and Mr McConnell were working behind the scenes to dissuade opponents from erecting procedural barriers that would delay passage.

Typically, on important, contentious Bills such as this one, the two Senate leaders find a way to allow just a couple of rebelling senators from each party to offer amendments under fast-track procedures, knowing they will lack the votes for passage.

“Unless you want to stay here through the weekend, I think some of our guys are going to need to get their votes” on their amendments, said Senator John Thune, the chamber’s No. 2 Republican.

Any Senate changes to the Bill at this stage would mean it would have to go back to the House for final passage, a delay that could make the first-ever US government default a reality.