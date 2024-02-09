US Senate advances $95b Ukraine, Israel aid Bill, after failed border deal

WASHINGTON - A US$95.34 billion (S$128 billion) Bill that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan advanced in the US Senate on Feb 8 after Republicans blocked compromise legislation that included a long-sought overhaul of immigration policy.

Senators backed a procedural motion by 67-32, exceeding the 60-vote threshold to advance the Bill.

Seventeen Republicans voted in favour, in a surprising shift after they blocked the broader Bill on Feb 7.

“This is a good first step. This Bill is essential for our national security, for the security of our friends in Ukraine, in Israel, for humanitarian aid for innocent civilians in Gaza, and for Taiwan,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, after the vote.

There was no immediate word on when the 100-member chamber would consider final passage, as some senators said they expected to remain in session during the weekend if necessary.

“We are going to keep working on this Bill until the job is done,” Mr Schumer said.

The Democratic-led Senate took up the security aid Bill after Republicans on Feb 7 blocked a broader measure that also included reforms of border security and immigration policy that a bipartisan group of senators had negotiated for months.

The security aid Bill includes US$61 billion for Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion, US$14 billion for Israel in its war against Hamas and US$4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, and deter aggression by China.

It also would provide US$9.15 billion in humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, Ukraine and other populations in conflict zones around the globe.

The Senate is expected to take days to agree on a final version of the security aid package, with some Republicans continuing to push for amendments. Supporters of Ukraine have been struggling for much of the past year to find a way to send more money to help Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government.

Even if the aid Bill eventually passes the Senate, it faces uncertainty in the House of Representatives.

Dozens of Republican House members, particularly those most closely allied with former president Donald Trump, have voted against Ukraine aid, including Speaker Mike Johnson.

While lawmakers have approved more than US$110 billion for Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022, Congress has not passed any major aid for Kyiv since Republicans took control of the House in January 2023.

Global message

Supporters of Ukraine aid say Washington and its partners must send a unified message to Russia as well as globally.

US allies agree. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on social media that Republican senators should be ashamed for blocking the Ukraine aid package, saying former President Ronald Reagan would be “turning in his grave.”