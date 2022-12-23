US Senate $2 trillion spending Bill advances after immigration standoff

WASHINGTON - A US$1.66 trillion (S$2.1 trillion) US government spending Bill, delayed by weeks of policy disagreements over immigration and overall levels of funding, was inching towards passage in the Senate on Thursday, following a deal on amendments that would be debated.

The breakthrough came as Congress worked to meet a midnight Friday deadline for the Bill that would fund government programmes through Sept 30, 2023. Existing money expires at the end of the week.

The legislation provides Ukraine with US$44.9 billion in wartime aid and bans the use of Chinese-owned social media app TikTok on federal government devices.

Progress on the Bill had halted after conservative Republican Senator Mike Lee introduced an amendment meant to slow immigration on Wednesday night.

That move prompted Democrats to put forward a competing amendment that would boost funding for various law enforcement agencies that operate on the border.

Both amendments failed, which in practice allowed lawmakers to move forward with the overall package.

“We have an agreement now,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor before the amendments were voted upon. “It’s taken a while, but it’s worth it.”

If the Senate passes the Bill, as expected, it will then go to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives for a vote and onto Democratic President Joe Biden for signature into law.

Mr Lee’s amendment would have required the United States to maintain a policy known as Title 42, implemented under Republican former president Donald Trump at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, which prevented hundreds of thousands of immigrants from seeking asylum.

It grants border officials the ability to rapidly expel migrants to Mexico without a chance to seek asylum during public health emergencies.

The policy was set to expire earlier in the week, but the Supreme Court put the brakes on Title 42‘s end, as it considers litigation brought by Republican-led states.

As of the early afternoon, senators were still voting on a package of 15 amendments, two procedural maneuvers and a stand-alone disaster aid Bill.

Many of these measures have failed or are expected to fail.

At least three of the amendments are related to US immigration policy. Another amendment would allow for the transfer of proceeds from the sale of certain forfeited property to be used to aid Ukraine.