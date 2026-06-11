US seizes 13 website domains tied to alleged Chinese intelligence collection

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US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said efforts to exploit former US government and military employees would be "exposed and dismantled".

WASHINGTON - Federal authorities announced on June 10 the seizure of 13 internet domains tied to what the US Justice Department called fake consulting firms designed to recruit current or former US government and military employees to provide information to suspected Chinese agents.

These fake firms target people via job listings for consulting or analyst roles, and then pressure applicants for exclusive or insider information, the department said in a statement.

The announcement of the domain seizures came a week after the United States, Britain and the other Five Eyes intelligence alliance countries warned of China aggressively and increasingly using job platforms to target people for information.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on June 10.

The Chinese Embassy in London told Reuters in response to the Five Eyes warning that the Western claims were “pure fabrication and malicious slander.”

“(The June 10) seizures send a clear message that any attempts to exploit Americans trusted with access to our nation’s most sensitive information will be exposed and dismantled,” US Attorney Jeanine Pirro for the District of Columbia said in the Justice Department’s statement.

Allegations that Chinese intelligence is using phony consultancies to recruit American and other Western officials are not new. Reuters reported in March 2025 that a similar network of fake consulting firms was attempting to enlist federal employees who had been recently fired as part of President Donald Trump’s downsizing and reshaping of the government.

The FBI and the National Counterintelligence and Security Center published a short film in September 2020 dramatising the case of former CIA officer Kevin Mallory, who in 2019 was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted on charges of conspiring to transmit US defence secrets to China.

Mallory had initially been recruited for foreign policy consulting via social media, according to court records, and his story is prominently featured on an FBI website warning of “virtual espionage” using similar tactics. REUTERS