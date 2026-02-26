US sees evidence Iran is trying to rebuild nuclear program, V-P Vance says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Vice-President J.D. Vance attends US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in Washington, DC, on Feb 24.

WASHINGTON - The United States sees evidence that Iran is trying to rebuild its nuclear program after US-led strikes against Iranian nuclear sites in June, Vice-President J.D. Vance said on Feb 25.

US President Donald Trump has said repeatedly that the strikes in June destroyed Iran’s nuclear sites and that he will not allow Tehran to reconstitute the program.

“The principle is very simple: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Mr Vance told reporters, a day ahead of talks in Geneva between US and Iranian delegations.

Mr Vance said US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be meeting an Iranian delegation in Geneva on Feb 26 to assess whether an agreement can be reached, with a massive US military presence in the region. REUTERS