US seeks to cancel thousands of asylum cases, CBS News reports

Immigration Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) agents check the paperwork of respondents arriving at U.S. immigration court in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 15, 2025. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

The administration's new tactic involves ICE attorneys asking immigration judges to dismiss asylum cases without hearing them on merits, the report said.

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration launched a nationwide campaign to

void asylum claims of thousands of people

with active cases in immigration courts by arguing that they can be deported to countries that are not their own, CBS News reported on Dec 23.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The White House, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ICE attorneys have also asked the judges to order asylum-seekers to be deported to countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador and Uganda, the report added.

The report comes as President Donald Trump is preparing for a more aggressive immigration crackdown in 2026 with billions of dollars in new funding.

ICE and Border Patrol will get US$170 billion (S$218 billion) in additional funds until September 2029 – a huge surge of funding over their existing annual budgets of about US$19 billion after the Republican-controlled Congress passed a massive spending package in July. REUTERS

