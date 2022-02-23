US seeking way 'to avoid further conflict' in Ukraine, says Pentagon chief

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin (left) welcomes Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to the Pentagon, on Feb 22, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
4 min ago

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin condemned Russia's "latest invasion" of Ukraine on Tuesday (Feb 22) but said the United States is working with allies to prevent the conflict from growing.

Speaking at the Pentagon with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Austin said the United States will continue to work closely with Kyiv and allies "in trying to find a way to avoid further conflict."

He praised Ukraine's "measured response" in calling for a peaceful solution "in the face of Russia's aggression, provocations and false accusations."

Russian President Vladimir Putin "can still avoid a full blown, tragic war of choice," Austin added.

Kuleba, in Washington for meetings with top officials as the crisis continued to deteriorate, said he was on a diplomatic mission.

"But these days diplomacy means also defence," he said, as Kyiv seeks broder military support from the US.

"My message is simple: Strong Ukraine is the best deterrence of Russia," he said.

More On This Topic
EU agrees sanctions 'to hurt Russia' over Ukraine crisis
Is it a Russian 'invasion'? Ukraine, Western leaders say not yet

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top