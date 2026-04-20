Straitstimes.com header logo

US security agency is using Anthropic’s Mythos despite blacklist, report says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Anthropic’s Mythos Preview AI tool was being used more widely within the US National Security Agency, Axios said.

Anthropic’s Mythos Preview AI tool was being used more widely within the US National Security Agency, reported Axios.

PHOTO: REUTERS

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON - The United States National Security Agency is using Anthropic’s Mythos Preview AI tool despite the Pentagon hitting the company with a formal supply-chain risk designation, Axios reported on April 19.

The Mythos Preview model was being used more widely within the department, Axios said, citing sources. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Anthropic, the NSA and the Department of Defense did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours. The NSA is part of the Defense Department.

Last week, US President Donald Trump’s administration and Anthropic’s CEO discussed working together for the first time since a dispute earlier in 2026 between the Pentagon and the AI firm over how that company’s models should be used.

The talks came amid growing fears the artificial intelligence startup’s latest model Mythos will supercharge cyberattacks.

The model is the company’s “most capable yet for coding and agentic tasks,” Anthropic has previously said, referring to the model’s ability to act autonomously.

Its capabilities to code at a high level have given it a potentially unprecedented ability to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities and devise ways to exploit them, experts have said. REUTERS

More on this topic
Cyberdefenders urged to use AI to counter AI threats
Anthropic’s AI model scare sparks urgent US warning to bank CEOs
See more on

US politics

AI/artificial intelligence

Security issues

Cyber security

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.