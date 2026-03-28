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US Secret Service agent protecting Jill Biden shoots himself in leg

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Former first lady Jill Biden (centre) attending a March 6 memorial service for late civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, with former US presidents Joe Biden (right) - her husband -- and Barack Obama.

Former first lady Jill Biden (centre) attending a March 6 memorial service for late civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, with former US presidents Joe Biden (right) - her husband - and Barack Obama.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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  • US Secret Service agent accidentally shot himself in the leg at Philadelphia airport while escorting former first lady.
  • The incident occurred around 8.30am local time; the agent sustained a "non-life-threatening injury" from a "negligent discharge".
  • The protectee was not present during the shooting, and the agent is in stable condition; an investigation is underway.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - A US Secret Service agent assigned to protect Jill Biden accidentally shot himself in the leg while escorting the former first lady through the Philadelphia International Airport, an official familiar with the incident told AFP.

Contacted by AFP for confirmation, a Secret Service spokesperson said that an agent, “suffered a non-life-threatening injury following a negligent discharge while handling a service weapon at the Philadelphia International Airport.”

He said the accident happened shortly after 8.30am local time.

While not saying who was being protected or in what part of the body the agent was shot, the spokesperson said, “There was no impact to the protectee’s movement and they were not present at the time of the incident. There were no reported injuries to any other individuals and the special agent is being evaluated at an area hospital in stable condition.”

An investigation will follow. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.