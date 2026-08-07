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US scrutinises more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

The Department of Justice alleged admissions practices at Duke University School of Law were biased in favour of Black and Hispanic applicants, citing findings of a federal probe.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s administration targeted more universities on Aug 6 over issues like race and diversity in admissions and pro-Palestinian protests, marking the federal government’s latest crackdown against US schools.

The Department of Justice alleged admissions practices at Duke University School of Law were biased in favour of Black and Hispanic applicants, citing findings of a federal probe.

The DOJ alleged the law school “emphasised racial diversity in admissions” and that “a Black or Hispanic applicant has a substantially higher likelihood of admission to Duke Law than a white or Asian applicant with the same academic credentials”.

The ​DOJ said it sought a voluntary resolution agreement.

“Duke is committed to complying with the law and will continue to do so in a manner that is consistent with our academic mission,” the university said, adding it was reviewing a DOJ letter.

The DOJ alleged the same in 2026 about admissions practices in medical schools at the University of California and Yale.

The schools said their practices were rooted in merit.

Trump, who ​casts diversity goals as anti-merit and discriminatory against white people and men, has signed orders ‌to dismantle them.

Rights advocates say diversity practices address historic inequities for marginalised groups.

The Supreme Court rejected affirmative action at colleges in 2023 when it struck down race-conscious admissions programmes at Harvard and the University ​of North Carolina.

Separately, the Education Department said it was probing California’s San Jose State University and San Francisco State University over pro-Palestinian protests.

The department said it received complaints about the universities that alleged failure to respond to anti-Semitism accusations on campuses.

It noted reports of hostility towards Jewish students, displays of “anti-Semitic graffiti” and pro-Palestinian protests that it said disrupted classes.

Both universities have condemned discrimination, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, and say they treat discriminatory concerns seriously.

They said they will respond to the department through its investigative process.

San Jose State University said a quote attributed in the Education Department’s press release to a former university administrator – making a distinction between “good Jews” and “bad Jews” based on support for Israel’s government – was “never made by any representative of the university.”

Trump’s administration alleges pro-Palestinian protesters are anti-Semitic and support extremists.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the government wrongly labels criticism of Israel’s assault on Gaza and its occupation of Palestinian territories as antisemitism and advocacy for Palestinian rights as support for extremism.

Trump has targeted universities with probes ⁠and ​funding suspension threats over pro-Palestinian protests, diversity initiatives, transgender policies and climate programmes, leading to free speech, due process and academic freedom concerns.

On Aug 3 , Education Secretary Linda McMahon called on universities to commit to reforms by the end of 2026.

The National Education Association, the largest US teachers’ union, urged universities to reject her call. REUTERS