US school to paddle students as a form of corporal punishment

A school in Georgia, United States, will be paddling students as a form of corporal punishment, with one-third of parents agreeing to the policy.

The Georgia School of Innovation and the Classics, which teaches children from the ages of five to 15, gave a consent form to parents last week outlining the policy regulations.

Nearly 100 forms were received back, with most parents not giving consent.

Students of parents who did, however, will be given a three-strike policy. They will have two warnings before they are paddled.

Said the school's superintendent Jody Boulineau to local television news station WRDW: "It's about time... (and) we are so glad this is happening again. They should have never taken it out of schools."

"There was a time when corporal punishment was kind of the norm in school, and you didn't have the problems that you have," he explained in the video uploaded last Thursday (Sept 6).

The form specifies that punishment will be given by a school administrator in a closed room with an adult witness present.

Students will be required to "place their hands on their knees or piece of furniture and will be struck on the buttocks with a paddle".

The paddle is to be made of wood, and no more than three hits should be given.

"At this school, we take discipline very seriously," said Superintendent Boulineau. "(Paddling is) just one more tool that we have in our disciplinary tool box."

He believes it will not be necessary to use this form of punishment often.

He added: "Sometimes, it's just kind of the threat of it being there becomes a deterrent in itself."

Students of parents who did not give consent to the policy will be subject to up to five days of suspension for wrongdoings.

Paddling as form of corporal punishment is currently legal in Georgia and 19 other states in the US.

In Singapore, the only form of corporal punishment that can be administered to male students should be with a light cane on the palm of the hands or on the buttocks over the clothing, according to Article 88 of the Education (Schools) Regulations, stated on Singapore Statues Online.

No corporal punishment should be administered to female students.