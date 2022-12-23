US scales back pandemic response as Covid-19 explodes in China

WASHINGTON – The US government is preparing to drastically reduce its role in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic even as an explosion of cases in China is raising fresh concern about the virus within the Biden administration.

Spending legislation that Congress is poised to send to President Joe Biden this week includes no new funds for vaccines, testing or treatments.

The White House has signalled that Mr Biden – who has declared the pandemic “over” – would sign the bill even though lawmakers spurned his request for US$9.25 billion (S$12.5 billion) to keep shots and medications free.

The shift, driven by congressional penny-pinching, marks a political, economic and public health gamble.

In the US, most Americans long ago put away their masks and relegated the virus to an afterthought, and pandemic fatigue far outweighs any lingering pressure to continue Covid-19 safeguards.

But it’s a far different scene in China, where the virus first emerged three years ago.

The tsunami of Covid-19 that’s taking hold across the country after Beijing’s government abandoned its “Covid Zero” policy is spurring concern that a dangerous new variant could emerge for the first time in more than a year, just as genetic sequencing to catch such a threat is dwindling.

China is likely experiencing 1 million Covid-19 infections and 5,000 virus deaths every day in what is expected to be the biggest outbreak the world has seen, according to a new analysis from Airfinity Ltd., a London-based research firm.

“We know that anytime the virus is spreading in the wild that it has the potential to mutate and to pose a threat to people everywhere,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a briefing on Monday.

‘Permanent reset?’

Even in the vaccine-rich US, several hundred people still die from Covid-19 daily, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, underscoring the degree to which living with the virus has become the new normal.

“This would be unheard of, prior to Covid,” Jennifer Kates, senior vice-president with the Kaiser Family Foundation, said of the current US death rate. “So, is this a permanent reset? Are we as a society comfortable with that? And I think that’s the question that I wonder about.”

Mr Biden took office pledging to quell the pandemic. A year ago, he warned in a holiday speech about the surge of the Omicron variant, which would go on to infect millions of Americans by January and kill thousands.

But since making vaccines and treatments widely available, he’s urged Americans to resume normal lives.

In a speech on Thursday, he encouraged people to enjoy the holidays while casting Covid-19 – which typically spikes in their wake – as a fading risk.

“We’re surely making progress. Things are getting better,” he said. “Covid no longer controls our lives. Our kids are back in school. People are back to work.”