US says three killed in boat strike as campaign toll hits 185

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This April 26 strike brings the US campaign’s death toll to at least 185, according to a tally compiled by AFP.

– The US military said on April 26 that three men were killed when it struck a boat “engaged in narco-trafficking operations” in the Eastern Pacific ocean.

This latest strike – which follows dozens of similar attacks in recent months – brings the US campaign’s death toll to at least 185, according to a tally compiled by AFP.

As with many previous attacks, the US military’s Southern Command, or SOUTHCOM, said on social media platform X that the boat hit was “operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations” and that “intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes”.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has not provided definitive evidence that the vessels it has been striking since September are involved in drug trafficking, prompting debate about the legality of the operations.

Legal experts and rights groups suggest the strikes could amount to extrajudicial killings because they have apparently targeted civilians who do not pose an immediate threat to the US.

In its X post on April 26 , SOUTHCOM said that no US military forces were injured in the operation. AFP