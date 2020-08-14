US seizes four Iranian fuel shipments en route to Venezuela

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States has seized four Iranian fuel shipments en route to Venezuela and confiscated the cargoes, the Justice Department said on Friday (Aug 14), calling it the largest such US seizure of Teheran's petroleum.

The DOJ said it executed out a seizure order issued by a US court in the District of Columbia, and with the assistance of foreign partners, the seized property, totalling about 1.116 million barrels of petroleum, is now in US custody.

Earlier, a US government source and a shipping source told Reuters four tankers carrying Iranian fuel cargoes covered by a US warrant for seizure were sailing to the United States after talks between the US authorities and the ship owners.

Washington has imposed sanctions on Iran and Venezuela to choke oil exports and deprive them of their main source of revenue.

Iranian action against another ship on Wednesday (Aug 12) in the Gulf was in retaliation against the Greek owner of some of the vessels, the government source and two shipping sources said.

US prosecutors filed a lawsuit in July to seize the petroleum aboard the four tankers, and a judge subsequently issued a warrant for seizure.

The fuel cannot be seized until the tankers enter US territorial waters.

The owners of the four vessels agreed to have them sail to the United States after talks with the US government, the sources said. The warrant only covers the cargoes aboard the Liberia-flagged Bella, Bering, Pandi and Luna, not the vessels.