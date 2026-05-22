US says removal of UN expert Albanese from sanctions list is not a policy change

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, attends a news conference during the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

May 21 - The U.S. decision to remove Francesca Albanese, a U.N. expert on the Palestinian territories, from a list of sanctioned individuals is temporary and does not reflect a policy change, the State Department said on Thursday.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on Albanese in July 2025 over what it said were her efforts to prompt the International Criminal Court to take action against U.S. and Israeli officials, companies, and executives.

Earlier this month a federal judge temporarily blocked the sanctions, finding that the Trump administration likely violated her free-speech rights by imposing the measures after she criticized U.S. ally Israel's war in Gaza.

"The Government has appealed the court's order," the State Department said in a statement.

"In the event the D.C. Circuit stays or overturns that order, the Government intends to restore Ms. Albanese's name to the SDN List," it said referring to the list of Specially Designated Nationals. REUTERS