US says it has reached deal with Taiwan to lower tariffs, boost investments

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Taiwanese chip and tech businesses are set to make “new, direct investments totalling at least US$250 billion (S$322 billion)” in the US.

WASHINGTON – The US said on Jan 15 that it had signed a deal with Taiwan to reduce tariffs on goods from the democratic island while increasing investments in the US by Taiwanese semiconductor and tech companies.

The agreement, the US Commerce Department said, “will drive a massive reshoring of America’s semiconductor sector”.

Under the deal, Washington will lower tariffs on Taiwanese goods to 15 per cent from a 20 per cent “reciprocal” rate aimed at addressing US trade deficits and what it deems unfair practices.

Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai praised negotiators on Jan 16 for “delivering a well-executed home run”.

“These results underscore that the progress achieved so far has been hard won,” he added.

Sector-specific tariffs on Taiwanese auto parts, timber, lumber and wood products will also be capped at 15 per cent, the department said.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese chip and tech businesses are set to make “new, direct investments totalling at least US$250 billion (S$322 billion)” in the US to build and expand capacity in areas like advanced semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Taiwan will also provide “credit guarantees of at least US$250 billion to facilitate additional investment by Taiwanese enterprises” into the US semiconductor supply chain, the department added.

Taiwan’s government said the new tariff will not stack on top of existing duties, which had been a major concern for local industries.

“Of course it’s good that the reciprocal tariff has been lowered to 15 per cent – at least it puts us on a par with our main competitors, South Korea and Japan,” said Mr Chris Wu, sales director for Taiwanese machine tool maker Litz Hitech.

“(But) given the company’s single-digit profit margins, there is no way we can absorb the tariff for US customers,” he added.

The announcement did not name specific companies, but the deal has major implications for Taiwanese chipmaking titan TSMC, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of microchips used in everything from Apple iPhones to Nvidia’s cutting-edge AI hardware.

In an interview with CNBC, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said TSMC had bought land and could expand in Arizona as part of the deal.

“They just bought hundreds of acres adjacent to their property. Now I’m going to let them go through it with their board and give them time,” he said.

Taiwanese companies building new US chip operations will also be treated more favourably when it comes to future duties on semiconductors, the department added on Jan 15. They may import up to 2½ times their planned capacity without paying sector-specific duties during construction. The quota lowers to 1½ times once projects are completed.

A day earlier, US officials held off on imposing broader chip tariffs, instead announcing a 25 per cent duty on certain semiconductors intended for export – a key step in allowing Nvidia to sell advanced AI chips to China.

Mr Ryan Majerus, a former US trade official, told AFP that although chip tariffs are currently narrowly targeted, Washington “signalled there is certainly potential for it to grow”. The King & Spalding law firm partner added that the deal had parallels with agreements the US has struck with other partners .

The European Union and Japan, for example, also secured a 15 per cent tariff rate.

‘Self-sufficient’

“The objective is to bring 40 per cent of Taiwan’s entire supply chain and production, to domestically bring it into America,” Mr Lutnick said.

“We’re going to bring it all over, so we become self-sufficient in the capacity of building semiconductors,” he added.

The agreement comes after months of negotiations.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te had pledged to boost investments in the US and increase defence spending as his government sought to lower US tariffs and avoid a toll on its semiconductor chip exports.

Taiwan is a powerhouse in semiconductor manufacturing, producing chips that are the lifeblood of the global economy, along with other electronics.

But Mr Trump previously accused Taiwan of stealing the US chip industry, and his administration had made clear it wants more of the critical technology made on US soil.

Taiwan’s trade surplus in goods with the US was around US$74 billion in 2024, with more than half of its exports consisting of information and communications technology products, including semiconductors. AFP