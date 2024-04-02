US says person infected with bird flu through dairy cattle

WASHINGTON - A person in the United States is recovering from bird flu after being exposed to dairy cattle, official statements said on April 1.

It is only the second case of a person testing positive for bird flu in the country, and comes after the virus sickened herds in Texas, Kansas and several other states over the past week.

“The patient reported eye redness (consistent with conjunctivitis), as their only symptom, and is recovering,” said the Centers for Disease. They were told to isolate and are being treated with the antiviral drug used for the flu.

The CDC added the infection does not change its bird flu human health risk assessment for the US general public, which it rates as low.

The first case occurred in Colorado in 2022 – however, that was through infected poultry.

Experts are worried about the increasing number of mammals infected by the current H5N1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and its potential for mammal-to-mammal spread, even as cases among humans remain highly rare.

The Texas health department added the cattle infections do not present a concern for the commercial milk supply, as dairies are required to destroy milk from sick cows. Pasteurisation also kills any viruses.

It added it was working to provide guidance to affected dairies about how to minimise workers’ exposure, and how people who work with affected cattle should monitor for symptoms and get tested. AFP