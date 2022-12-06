US says 'nothing suggests' Iran improving treatment of women

WASHINGTON - The United States on Monday said “nothing suggests” Iran is improving the treatment of women following reports Teheran was scrapping its notorious morality police amid a wave of civil unrest.

Iran is witnessing some of the most significant protests since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in the wake of the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who had been detained by the morality police, which enforces strict codes on women’s dress.

Iran’s prosecutor general was quoted at the weekend as saying the morality police units had been closed down, but campaigners voiced doubt that meaningful change was afoot and the move was not confirmed by the government.

A State Department spokesman also indicated its skepticism on Monday, saying, “We have seen the reports but will not comment on ambiguous or vague claims by Iranian officials.

“Sadly, nothing we have seen suggests Iran’s leadership is improving its treatment of women and girls or ceasing the violence it inflicts on peaceful protesters.”

Washington has hit out at Iran over its women’s rights record and a crackdown by authorities on the protests.

In early November, Vice President Kamala Harris said the United States would work with other nations to oust Iran from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW).

Iran, ruled by Shiite Muslim clerics, was elected to a term that ends in 2026. The United States is serving through next year.

US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, reiterated the call on Sunday, tweeting that the Iranian government should not be on an international commission “dedicated to promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment.”

“Removing Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women is the right thing to do.”

A public petition to have Iran removed from the body had received 165,800 signatures as of Monday. AFP