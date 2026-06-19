US says needs $103 billion for Iran war, other bills: Media

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President Donald Trump has faced backlash from Americans who accuse him of pouring billions of taxpayer dollars into the Middle East conflict.

WASHINGTON - The US Defence Department will ask Congress to approve around US$80 billion (S$103.30 billion) to cover costs from the Iran war and other expenses, the Wall Street Journal reported on June 19.

President Donald Trump has faced backlash from Americans who accuse him of pouring billions of taxpayer dollars into the Middle East conflict while oil prices and inflation skyrocket in the United States.

Deputy Defence Secretary Stephen Feinberg shared the request with lawmakers this week, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Pentagon leaders have said they risk running out of money for operations in the coming months unless Congress passes a new wartime spending Bill, the newspaper said.

The military may need to cut back on training and troop deployment along the US-Mexico border as part of Trump’s immigration crackdown, it added.

The Pentagon said in May the cost of the war with Iran had climbed to nearly US$29 billion, although Democrats and other critics of the war have suggested the true cost – including damage inflicted by Iran – could be far higher.

Concerns over the war straining US weapons stockpiles also deepened in May after Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao cited the conflict as a reason for pausing arms sales to Taiwan.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed the idea when asked in an interview if there was a crisis in munitions stockpiles.

Some of the US$80 billion, if approved, would go towards munitions, personnel pay and ship operations, the Journal cited a source as saying.

The war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, has engulfed the crude-rich Middle East and choked the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for the world’s oil supplies.

A deal to end the war was under strain on June 19 after fighting flared between Israel and Iran-backed group Hezbollah in Lebanon and talks in Switzerland were postponed.

Some lawmakers have said they will not vote to back additional funding for the war unless the conflict receives congressional authorisation.

Democrats have accused Trump of violating the Constitution by starting the war without Congress’s backing.

Under the War Powers Act, presidents have 60 days to obtain congressional approval after introducing US forces into hostilities.

That deadline passed weeks ago, and Democrats say Trump is now breaking the law. AFP