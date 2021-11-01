US says it is concerned by alleged human rights abuse by Myanmar security forces

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States said it was "gravely concerned" by reports of human rights violations that Myanmar security forces have allegedly perpetuated in Chin State, including setting fire to and destroying over 100 residences and Christian churches.

"We condemn such brutal actions by the Burmese regime against people, their homes, and places of worship, which lays bare the regime's complete disregard for the lives and welfare of the people of Burma", the US State Department said in a statement on Sunday (Oct 31), calling for violence to be ended.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a Feb 1 coup led by military chief Min Aung Hlaing that ended a decade of tentative democracy.

The return of military rule has prompted outrage at home and abroad.