US says China hackers targeting research on coronavirus

WASHINGTON • Hackers working for the Chinese government are trying to steal valuable research on coronavirus vaccines and treatments from US healthcare, pharmaceutical and research organisations, according to the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"China's efforts to target these sectors pose a significant threat to our nation's response to Covid-19," the Federal Bureau of Investigation and DHS's Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency said in a joint statement on Wednesday. "The potential theft of this information jeopardises the delivery of secure, effective and efficient treatment options."

The announcement represents an escalation in US efforts to combat alleged Chinese espionage and cyber attacks. It comes as President Donald Trump attempts to blame the Chinese government for not doing more to prevent the global spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 80,000 people in the United States and ravaged the economy.

The alert did not explain whether the alleged goal of the Chinese hackers was solely to steal data on coronavirus treatments in development or to interfere with American efforts to create a vaccine by disrupting or disabling computer networks. The alert also did not say whether any hacking attacks have been successful.

China's Foreign Ministry, asked about the accusation, yesterday said China opposed what it called slander from the US. Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian added that any action online to sabotage efforts against the disease should be condemned.

Countries and companies are racing to develop vaccines and treatments for Covid-19. Those that succeed are likely to reap tremendous economic and political advantage.

"China has long engaged in the theft of biomedical research, and Covid-19 research is the field's holy grail right now," said Mr John Demers, head of the Justice Department's national security division. "The geopolitical significance of being the first to develop a treatment or vaccine means the Chinese will try to use every tool - both cyber intrusions and insiders - to get it," Mr Demers said in a statement.

Wednesday's alert said the FBI "is investigating the targeting and compromise of US organisations conducting Covid-19-related research by PRC-affiliated cyber actors and non-traditional collectors", referring to the People's Republic of China.

"These actors have been observed attempting to identify and illicitly obtain valuable intellectual property and public health data related to vaccines, treatments and testing from networks and personnel affiliated with Covid-19-related research."

The agencies said additional technical details on the threat will be released in the coming days.

The recent activity is partly driven by China's desire to build "an alternate narrative" about the coronavirus in which "they are the international good guys in the virus battle", said Mr James Lewis, senior vice-president and director of the technology policy programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a think-tank based in Washington.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS