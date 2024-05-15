US says Boeing can be prosecuted for 737 Max crashes

SAN FRANCISCO - The US Justice Department on May 14 said Boeing can be prosecuted for two subsequent 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people approximately five years ago.

Boeing breached obligations under an agreement that had shielded it against legal proceedings for the accidents, department officials said in a letter to a federal court in Texas.

Boeing told AFP “we believe that we have honoured the terms of that agreement” and said that it plans to defend itself.

US officials said in their letter that Boeing breached its obligations under a deferred prosecution agreement (DFA) by “failing to design, implement, and enforce a compliance and ethics program to prevent and detect violations of the US fraud laws throughout its operations.”

Such a breach would mean Boeing can be prosecuted for any violation of federal law related to the crashes, according to US justice officials.

The government is evaluating how to proceed in the matter and has directed Boeing to respond by June 13.

US officials also plan to confer with families of people who died in the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashes.

“This is a positive first step, and for the families, a long time coming,” said attorney Paul Cassell, who represents crash victim families.

Mr Cassell called for further action from the Department of Justice and added he would seek details regarding a “satisfactory remedy” to Boeing’s wrongdoing.

In March of 2019, a Boeing 737 Max 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed south-east of Addis Ababa, killing the 157 people on board.

It was the second accident in five months for a 737 Max aircraft, a product line meant to replace the 737 NG.

The first crash, involving a Max 8 operated by Lion Air, occurred in October of the prior year in Indonesia’s Java Sea and left 189 people dead.

Both aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff, with investigations later pointing to trouble with the automated flight system.

The aircraft were temporarily grounded or banned from airspace around the world.

“We will engage with the Department with the utmost transparency, as we have throughout the entire term of the agreement,” Boeing said in a statement to AFP.