US says Amazon running illegal monopoly in online retail

WASHINGTON - A top US antitrust regulator sued Amazon on Tuesday, accusing the online retail behemoth of running an illegal monopoly by stifling potential rivals.

“Our complaint lays out how Amazon has used a set of punitive and coercive tactics to unlawfully maintain its monopolies,” said Federal Trade Commission chairwoman Lina Khan.

The FTC, which was joined by 17 states in the case, said Amazon broke antitrust laws in two ways.

In the first instance, the case alleges Amazon punishes companies that sell items elsewhere at lower prices by downranking their products on the site.

It also coerces sellers into signing on to Amazon’s “costly” fulfillment service in order to be exposed to Prime customers that are the site’s biggest and most catered-to users, the FTC said.

“Seldom in the history of US antitrust law has one case had the potential to do so much good for so many people,” said Mr John Newman, deputy director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition.

Amazon said it firmly rejected the premise of the case.

“Today’s suit makes clear the FTC’s focus has radically departed from its mission of protecting consumers and competition,” said Mr David Zapolsky, Amazon senior vice-president of global public policy.

“The lawsuit filed by the FTC today is wrong on the facts and the law, and we look forward to making that case in court,” he added.