US says 3 killed in fifth drug boat strike in a week

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WASHINGTON - US military officials said on April 15 three people were killed in a strike on another alleged drug-trafficking boat, the fifth such deadly attack in as many days.

US Southern Command said it conducted “a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organisations”, without naming the alleged group, in an X post.

“Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action.”

The latest strike brings the total toll to at least 177 killed, according to a tally compiled by AFP.

President Donald Trump’s administration insists it is effectively at war with what it calls “narco-terrorists” operating in Latin America.

But it has provided no definitive evidence that the vessels it targets are involved in drug trafficking, prompting heated debate about the legality of the operations.

International legal experts and rights groups say the strikes likely amount to extrajudicial killings as they have apparently targeted civilians who do not pose an immediate threat to the United States. AFP