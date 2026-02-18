US says 11 dead in strikes on three alleged drug-smuggling boats

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Southern Command posted a video of the strikes on the three boats on X.

WASHINGTON - US attacks killed 11 people on three alleged drug-smuggling boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, the US military said on Feb 17.

The strikes late on Feb 16 killed “four on the first vessel in the Eastern Pacific, four on the second vessel in the Eastern Pacific, and three on the third vessel in the Caribbean. No US military forces were harmed,” US Southern Command said in a post on X.

The post included video of the strikes on the three boats, two of which were stationary when hit while the third was speeding across the water. People could be seen moving on two of the vessels prior to the strikes.

The US began targeting alleged smuggling boats in early September, killing more than 140 people and destroying dozens of vessels since then.

President Donald Trump’s administration insists it is effectively at war with what it calls “narco-terrorists” operating in Latin America.

But it has provided no definitive evidence that the vessels it targets are involved in drug trafficking, prompting heated debate about the legality of the operations.

International law experts and rights groups say the strikes likely amount to extrajudicial killings as they have apparently targeted civilians who do not pose an immediate threat to the US.

Washington has deployed a huge naval force in the Caribbean, where its forces have in recent months struck alleged drug-smuggling boats, seized oil tankers and carried out a stunning raid to capture Venezuela’s leftist leader Nicolas Maduro.