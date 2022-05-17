US revises Cuba policy, eases restrictions on remittances, travel

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States on Monday (May 16) announced a series of steps to revise its policy towards Cuba, including easing some Trump-era restrictions on family remittances and travel to the island and sharply increasing the processing of US visas for Cubans.

The measures, which come after a lengthy US government review, mark the most significant changes in the US approach to Havana since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

But the announcement stopped short of returning US-Cuba relations to the historic rapprochement engineered by former president Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice-president. That included less crimped flow of remittances, fewer travel curbs and faster visa services.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a statement said the measures announced on Monday were to "further support the Cuban people, providing them additional tools to pursue a life free from Cuban government oppression and to seek greater economic opportunities".

The State Department said the United States would lift the cap on family remittances, previously set to US$1,000 (S$1,390) per quarter, and authorise donative remittances to non-family members.

But it made clear that the United States would not remove entities from the Cuba Restricted List, a State Department list of Cuban government- and military-aligned companies with whom US firms and citizens are barred from doing business.

"We are going to ensure that remittances flow more freely to the Cuban people, while not enriching those who perpetrate human rights abuses," an administration official said earlier on Monday.

The United States will use civilian "electronic payment processors" for remittances to avoid funds going directly to the Cuban government, the official said, adding that the United States had already engaged with the Cuban government "about establishing a civilian processor for this".

Biden officials have been mindful that easing restrictions on Cuba could lead to political fallout from conservative Cuban Americans, a key voting bloc in south Florida who mostly backed former president Donald Trump's tough policies on Cuba.

Trump slashed visa processing, restricted remittances, scaled back flights to the island and increased hurdles for US citizens seeking to travel to Cuba for anything other than family visits.

There were few details on how the new policy would be implemented.

The Cuban embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Family reunification

Among the changes is a plan to reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Programme, which had provided a legal way for Cuban families to be reunited in the United States, and increase capacity for consular services.

Washington will aim to issue 20,000 immigrant visas a year, the official said, in line with a migration accord.