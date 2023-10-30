US restaurant owner adds $68 surcharge to punish parents with kids he finds loud and unruly

A restaurant in Georgia is sparking controversy for charging patrons extra for bringing along kids it perceives as having bad behaviour.

The Toccoa Riverside Restaurant in the Blue Ridge Mountains has a warning printed on its menu that reads: “Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$.”

A family from Florida that dined at the riverside eatery in rural Georgia a few weeks ago was shocked to see a US$50 (S$68) additional fee when the manager presented the bill.

The couple, Kyle and Lyndsey Landmann, were accompanied by their children and four other families - including 11 children aged between three and eight.

Mr Landmann left a one-star Google review on the restaurant’s page two weeks ago, in which he said he was “disappointed by the experience”.

“The owner came out and told me he was adding $50 to my bill because of my children’s behaviour,” he wrote.

He insisted that his children were well-behaved, adding: “My kids watched a tablet until the food arrived, ate their food and my wife took them outside while I waited and paid the bill.”

Mrs Landmann told American publication Today she thought it was a joke.

“The kids were sitting at one end of the table, and they were being so good,” she said. “I even commented halfway through the meal, ‘I can’t believe how well-behaved they are’.”

She told Today the restaurant’s owner, Mr Tim Richter, said he was adding the surcharge of US$50 per bill at their table because the kids were “too loud” and they were “running around outside”, even though they were chaperoned by adults.

When she responded by saying the children were quiet the whole time, Mr Richter told them they “belonged at Burger King” and not at his restaurant.

She added: “I looked around the restaurant and everybody was frozen watching this show he was putting on. He was yelling.”

Some other diners also learnt about the restauranteur’s practice the hard way, saying they were sprung with the charge as they tried to settle their bill.

Online reviews of the restaurant are filled with examples of upset parents claiming they were either charged or chastised by the restaurant for what the staff deemed to be unruly and disruptive children.

One from three months ago read: “Don’t go if you have children.”