US Republicans have taken sharp populist turn in the Trump era, poll shows

WASHINGTON – The Republican Party’s transformation is apparent at any Donald Trump rally: The crowd is filled with working-class voters, many without college degrees, who are in lockstep with him on issues where he has overhauled the party’s platform, from immigration to trade to foreign policy.

An analysis of a decade’s worth of Reuters/Ipsos polls shows how the United States Republican electorate has shifted in its makeup and views.

The classic “country club” Republican, well-off and well-educated, now makes up a smaller slice of the pie.

In its place is a Republican electorate that is more isolationist, more sceptical of globalisation, more suspicious of the electoral process and more likely to view Democrats as a threat than it was when former US president Trump launched his first run for the White House in 2015.

Even with Trump out of office, the shift is affecting US policy in Congress where hardline House Republicans for five months have blocked Democratic US President Joe Biden’s pleas for more aid for Ukraine as it fights off a Russian invasion.

A few years ago, senior Republicans were typically Russia hawks and the people at the top of the party, such as 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney, were strong proponents of free trade. Not anymore.

Some of the changes are stark: One in five Republicans today say the US should often flex its military muscle to achieve foreign policy goals, down from one in three a decade ago.

Just half say they have “at least some” confidence in election integrity, down from two-thirds who previously expressed that view.

At the same time, the share of Republicans who see immigration as an imminent threat has risen sharply, while support for free trade has softened.

The shifts reflect an electorate that has become more populist, both feeding off of Trump’s populism and influencing the broader party, said Mr Miles Coleman, an analyst at the University of Virginia’s Centre for Politics.

“It’s hard to see the (party) going back to nominating Mitt Romney-type candidates,” Mr Coleman said.

Mr Romney, who lost in 2012 to Democrat Barack Obama, at the end of 2024 will retire from the US Senate, joining an exodus of old-line Republicans.

The Reuters analysis of how the make-up of the Republican electorate has shifted is based on an examination of responses from over 130,000 US adults to Reuters/Ipsos polling in 2016 and from more than 14,000 surveyed so far in 2024, most recently in a nationwide online poll conducted March 7 to March 13.

Reuters also reviewed tens of thousands of responses to Reuters/Ipsos polls on policy issues dating back to 2014.

The figures have a level of precision of between about one and three percentage points.