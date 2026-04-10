US Democrats fail in bid to curb Trump’s Iran war powers

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A move by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to pass a war powers resolution was blocked by US President Donald Trump's Republicans.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump’s Republicans on April 9 blocked an attempt by the opposition Democrats to curb his authority to wage war in Iran, amid mounting frustration in Congress over his handling of the Middle East conflict.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sought to pass a war powers resolution by “unanimous consent” – a procedure that bypasses the need to hold a recorded vote, provided no one objects.

But he was stopped, as expected, by the Republican majority’s presiding officer.

The manoeuvre, staged during a short procedural session while lawmakers remain out of Washington, was largely symbolic but underscored growing Democratic anger over a conflict that has not been formally authorised by Congress.

Mr Jeffries had urged colleagues to attend the session and press for immediate action, arguing a recently announced two-week ceasefire was “woefully insufficient” and calling for a permanent end to US involvement in the war.

Republicans, however, showed little appetite to challenge Mr Trump’s authority.

Some have backed the administration’s handling of the conflict, while others – though uneasy about the lack of congressional oversight – have stopped short of supporting measures that could constrain military operations.

The failed push sets the stage for a more consequential showdown next week, when lawmakers return from a two-week recess and Democrats plan to force a recorded vote on the resolution.

Mr Jeffries has said he believes only a small number of Republicans would need to break ranks for the measure to pass.

In the Senate, Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has signalled a parallel effort, with a vote expected in the coming days.

Senator Chuck Schumer announcing a new war powers resolution in New York on April 8. A vote is expected in the coming days. PHOTO: KENT J. EDWARDS/NYTIMES

Similar measures have struggled to gain traction in the past, and Republican opposition remains strong despite signs of unease within the party.

Under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, Congress is required to act within 60 days of the start of an unauthorised military conflict – a deadline that could intensify pressure on lawmakers if the Iran war continues.

“The American people are with us,” Mr Jeffries told left-leaning cable news network MS NOW ahead of the vote.

“They don’t want to see billions of dollars being spent dropping bombs in Iran from an administration that’s not willing to spend a dime to actually make life more affordable for the American people.” AFP