US Republican Santos says everyone lies on their resumes. For once, he’s not lying.

WASHINGTON - Mr George Santos, the embattled New York Republican congressman, says most people stretch the truth on their resumes.

In this case, at least, he’s not lying.

In survey after survey over the years, Americans own up to lying on their resumes.

Nearly four out of five recruiters and hiring managers said in 2018 that they’ve witnessed lying first hand, according to TopResume.

Men lie more than women, the surveys show, and younger jobseekers lie more than older ones. But it happens all the time, and consequences are rare.

“All research points to one fact - lying on a resume happens more often than we thought,” software provider ResumeLab concluded after conducting its own survey last year, which also found that, of those who lied on a resume, only 21 per cent were fired or not hired.

So far, at least, Mr Santos has not lost his job, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday he deserves to remain in Congress despite local GOP officials’ demands that he resign after winning an election with “deceit, lies and fabrications”.

Mr Santos has been under fire for making up major parts of his background, including his education, work record and family history.

When asked about Mr Santos having admitted to fabricating parts of his resume, Mr McCarthy said: “So did a lot of people here.”

And so do many in the corporate world, despite the thorough process of background checks, personal references and verification that seeks to ferret out fabrications.

Some in the recruitment sector say his falsehoods would have been caught.

“If it went through our firm, this would never have happened,” Ms Richelle Konian, CEO of Careers on the Move, a New York search firm that fills senior finance roles such as valuation professionals. “That was a head scratcher for me.”

In recent interviews, Mr Santos, 34, admitted he made up job stints at big banks, college degrees and property ownership after the New York Times revealed the facts last month.

“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” Mr Santos told the New York Post.

In a July interview with Bloomberg News, Mr Santos said his Wall Street roles were “nothing super ooh-la-la”, but included dealing with “billions and billions on spreadsheets”.