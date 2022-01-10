US Republican Representative Jim Jordan says he won't cooperate with Capitol attack probe

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - United States Republican Representative Jim Jordan, a close confidante of former president Donald Trump, said on Sunday (Jan 9) that he would not cooperate with a US House committee investigating last year's attack on the Capitol.

The panel had asked Mr Jordan to disclose conversations he had with Mr Trump on Jan 6, 2021, the day of the attack by Trump supporters aiming to stop Congress from formally certifying the presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

"This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core constitutional principles and would serve to further erode legislative norms," Mr Jordan said in a letter to the committee chairman, Democrat Bennie Thompson.

His rejoinder came after the panel requested an interview with him last month.

Mr Jordan was one of Mr Trump's main defenders during his two impeachment trials, the second on a charge of inciting the Capitol riot. Both times, Mr Trump was acquitted by the Senate, then controlled by Republicans.

This year, House Republicans nominated Mr Jordan to the committee investigating the riot, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the choice, citing his support of Mr Trump's false claims of election fraud.

Two Republicans, Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, are members of the committee.