US Republican leaders in spotlight over anti-Muslim rhetoric

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Republican Andy Ogles posted on social media on March 9 that “Muslims don’t belong in American society,” adding that “pluralism is a lie.”

WASHINGTON - Republican leaders in the US Congress are facing mounting pressure to respond to anti-Muslim rhetoric after a series of inflammatory remarks and policy proposals reignited debate over Islamophobia in American politics.

The latest controversy was sparked by statements from House Republicans including Mr Andy Ogles of Tennessee and Mr Randy Fine of Florida that critics say cross the line from security concerns into hostility toward Muslims as a religious group.

The rhetoric has been emboldened by US President Donald Trump, say his opponents, pointing to his first-term restrictions on entry from several Muslim-majority countries – a policy widely referred to as a “Muslim ban.”

Civil rights groups and Democratic lawmakers argue the move – along with Mr Trump’s past sharing of anti-Muslim propaganda on social media – helped normalise harsher rhetoric about Islam in American politics.

Mr Ogles triggered the latest uproar on March 9 when he posted on social media that “Muslims don’t belong in American society,” adding that “pluralism is a lie.”

The remarks drew swift condemnation from Democrats and civil rights groups.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations described Mr Ogles as an “anti-Muslim extremist,” while Democratic lawmaker Shri Thanedar pointed to constitutional protections for religious freedom and fired back: “Maybe it’s YOUR values that don’t belong in American society.”

But Mr Ogles’s remarks were not an isolated incident.

Mr Fine has written that Americans should be afraid of Islam and previously suggested that if forced to choose between “dogs and Muslims,” the choice would not be difficult.

In the Senate, Mr Tommy Tuberville – who is running to be governor of Alabama – has posted warnings about Muslims in the United States, including a post that appeared to describe them as being “inside the gates.”

The rhetoric has sparked furious exchanges across social media and in Congress, with Arizona congresswoman Yassamin Ansari accusing Mr Fine of “vile racism” and demanding to know whether House Speaker Mike Johnson would take action.

‘A serious issue’

So far, however, Republican leaders have largely avoided directly condemning the remarks.

When asked about Mr Ogles’s post, Mr Johnson said only that the wording used by some members was “different language than I would use,” adding that concerns about the imposition of Islamic law in the United States were “a serious issue.”

Critics said the response reflects a broader reluctance to confront the issue, noting that a simple statement rejecting religious bigotry would have been politically easy – yet none has been issued by House Republican leaders.

Meanwhile, the rhetoric appears to be spreading rather than receding.

An analysis by The Washington Post found that since the start of 2025 nearly 100 Republican members of Congress have posted about Islam or Muslims on social media – and almost all of the posts were negative.

Two-thirds referenced themes such as radical Islam, Syariah law, extremism or terrorism.

The Post’s analysis also found that several lawmakers had called for deporting Muslims or banning Islamic immigration.

Lawmakers from Texas were among the most prolific posters, with Mr Chip Roy writing more than 100 posts referencing Islam in 2026, the analysis found.

The social media activity reflects a broader political strategy taking shape within parts of the Republican Party, critics say.

Some commentators argue that anti-Muslim rhetoric is being used to mobilise voters feeling pressured by economic concerns and worried about the ongoing US conflict in Iran.

Civil rights advocates say the rhetoric also mirrors themes pushed by far-right activists outside government, who have called for deporting Muslims or banning Islamic immigration entirely.

The escalation has spilled into legislative proposals.

Almost 40 Republican lawmakers, including Mr Ogles and Mr Fine, have floated or backed measures banning immigration from Muslim-majority countries.

Supporters say such proposals are aimed at national security. Opponents argue they blur the line between counterterrorism and religious discrimination.

A handful of Republicans have expressed discomfort with the tone of the debate.

Mr Thom Tillis of North Carolina described Mr Ogles’s comments as “ridiculous,” while Mr Don Bacon of Nebraska pointed to the Constitution’s prohibition on religious tests for public office. AFP